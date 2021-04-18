THIS picture dates from 1988 and shows a group of Gwent Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) supporters setting off on an eight-day, 130-mile trek to Aldermaston.
They were among thousands of supporters of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament who converged at Aldermaston on Easter Monday that year in a mass demonstration against the production of atomic weapons.
The 20-strong group from Gwent said they were particularly concerned about the production of atomic weapons at a factory in Llanishen, Cardiff, which at the time made warheads for Trident missiles.
In a story printed in the South Wales Argus at the time Val Penn, chairman of Newport CND, claimed substances which were one thousand times more dangerous than cyanide were used in the production.
She said: " I would be extremely worried if I lived in the vicinity of the factory because you would only need to inhale small particles of the substance for it to be dangers.
The article said that for the past four years CND supporters had organised a two-day vigil outside the Llanishen plant protesting peacefully against the production of atomic warheads.
The marchers expected to be joined en route to Aldermaston by members of other CND branches and several coaches also travelled from Gwent to join the Easter Monday rally.