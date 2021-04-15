ASHLEY Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee have shared an update on their daughter’s health battle as the country rallies behind the pair.

Eight-month-old Azaylia has returned home from hospital on oxygen according to the couple.

The tot was in hospital for an emergency transfusion, the couple revealed in videos posted on social media.

Former footballer and Ex on the Beach star Mr Cain, and his partner Safiyaa, welcomed their precious daughter into the world eight months ago.

Azaylia was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia when she was just eight weeks old.

MORE NEWS:

The couple have been inundated with support on social media updating fans on their daughter’s illness.

After a successful bone marrow transplant, her leukaemia had rapidly multiplied and she had gone into a full relapse, Mr Cain told his Instagram followers last month.

Safiyya said: "So we've finally been discharged from hospital again... We got you another platelet transfusion didn't we... yes we did."

Azaylia’s mother told fans: "We didn't get much sleep at all, probably haven't had much sleep for the past few weeks.

"As you can see, Azaylia is on oxygen at the moment. Her breathing is a little bit more intense.

"And she is struggling a little bit so we are just giving her some oxygen to help her sleep more comfortably."

Earlier this week, Brits united in a heartbreaking nationwide clap in support of Azaylia with stars like Molly-Mae Hague among the stars to join in.

Safiyya said: "She's not had an uncomfortable day today, she's been very comfortable and quite sleepy.

"Hopefully later on she wakes up and we can have some playtime, if not we are going to have a film day and have lots of snuggles."

The story has captured the hearts of people across the globe including Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson.

Posting on his Instagram page he said: The universe and God works in power, amazing, beautiful, mysterious ways.

“I’m so sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter Azaylia, you tell that little lion that I said ‘let’s go champ and stay strong’”.

Speaking directly to Ashley he said: “Brother, I’m so sorry to hear this news but I don’t have to tell your that your daughter’s strength is what strengthens you.

“In that, she’s already had this incredible impact on the world, again, my heart breaks for you, stay strong brother.”