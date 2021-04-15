AN ACTIVIST from Newport who organised last year's Black Lives Matter (BLM) march in the city has been appointed to a new role aimed at promoting equality and diversity in Wales' arts sector.

Andrew Ogun, 23, has been appointed as an agent for change by the Arts Council of Wales, and will begin the new role today, Thursday, April 15.

The role is intended to improve the way the council, dedicated to supporting the arts in Wales, engages with and develops opportunities for people from Black, Asian and Ethnically Diverse backgrounds, as well as deaf and disabled people.

Mr Ogun is a musician, writer, designer and activist, and has spent the last year focusing on the BLM movement. Last June he organised a protest in Newport, which was attended by more than 2,000 people, and played a crucial role in the implementation of the Welsh Government Race Equality Action Plan which took inspiration from the BLM manifestos published last year.

On his career so far, Mr Ogun said: “My creative journey started at the age of 17 when I launched a clothing brand – SUPERNOVA – with my friend.

“Moving on from clothing, I pursued music which has been my main passion over the years, recently releasing my latest EP, ‘Flight Mode’.

“Having studied English Literature for my degree, I’m also a writer and published poet.

“Focusing on the arts, music, fashion and culture, I’ve written for the likes of Guap Magazine and regularly contribute to New Wave Magazine.

“I very much look forward to starting in the role and to working with the wider arts sector, which is such an important agent for change in our society.”

Phil George, Arts Council of Wales chairman, said: “The Arts Council of Wales has made a clear commitment to change. No one can be unaware of the disproportionate impact of the Covid 19 virus on diverse communities and disabled people.

“As we emerge from Covid restrictions it’s essential that those communities that have previously felt marginalised and ignored are able to take their proper place in our cultural recovery.

“Commitment is all very well, but communities are telling us that this is not the time for ‘conversations’ but for action.

“We need to translate our commitment into action, and the Agent for Change will help lead this. Andrew will have the full and engaged support of council”.

The post is for an initial two-year period.