A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PRZEMEK IGNATOWICZ, 18, of Argosy Way, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop on Duffryn Drive.

He was ordered to pay £495 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

CAI IFAN JONES, 18, from Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 in Maesycwmmer.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLEY ROBERT BODMAN, 19, of Pinewood Court, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 14 days for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

She was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

PATRICIA JENKINS, 71, of Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £174 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEVEN WATKINS, 21, of St Julian’s Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £264 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATALIE HANLEY, 29, of Bridge Street, Crickhowell, was ordered to pay £351 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN JAMES BARTLETT, 41, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CHRISTOPHER MARTIN, 29, of Blackett Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £184 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GIEDRIUS GESTAUTAS, 46, of Rupert Brooke Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for two months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LISA WATKINS, 32, of Bryn Deri, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH POWELL, 35, of New Market Street, Usk, was ordered to pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILLIP BRYANT, 51, of School Crescent, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.