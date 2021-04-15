ALDI has released a full list of products delayed following the Suez Canal blockage.

The German supermarket retailer published further details of the Specialbuys items being delayed after warning customers of a 30-day backlog earlier this week.

The Ever Given, run by Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corporation, had been stuck in the vital Suez Canal waterway.

The budget supermarket chain took to social media to issue an apology saying that Specialbuys orders could be up to a month late after the cargo vessel bcame trapped in March, earlier this week.

MORE NEWS:

An Aldi spokesperson said "We're sorry. The Specialbuys you're looking for may have been delayed due to current events.

"We are working hard to make them available as soon as possible."

Biking gear and travel cots are among the products affected which are expected to be delayed until the end of April.

The 400-metre long Ever Given ship became stuck lengthways across the vital shipping route due to strong winds.

The Suez Canal blockage piled up a backlog of around 400 ships waiting to pass from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean, or vice versa.

The canal is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying about one tenth of all oil and goods which are transported by sea. This includes furniture, electronics and clothing bound for UK shelves.

On March 29, teams freed the Ever Given ending the blockage of the vital shipping channel which holted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

Aldi has now revealed that a number of Specialbuys have been delayed due to the blockage.

A spokesperson said: “A number of Specialbuys may be delayed due to current events. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The full list of delayed products:

Travel cot – expected late April after being advertised March 28

Multi purpose floor mat – expected mid May after being advertised April 5

Bicycle lock – expected mid May after being advertised April 15

Cycling shorts with seat – expected mid May after being advertised April 15

Bike frame bag – expected mid May after being advertised April 15

Bike cleaning set – expected mid May after being advertised April 15

Bike seat cover – expected mid May after being advertised April 15

Mountain bike – expected mid May after being advertised April 15

Metal Jerry can – expected mid May after being advertised April 18

Aldi branches in Gwent: