SOUTH Wales Police has thanked the public and said they have received more information after a recent appeal for help in the hunt for Wales’ most wanted man.
Sunday, April 11 marked the 11th anniversary of the murder of Aamir Siddiqi in Cardiff.
Aamir, aged 17, was brutally murdered at his family home in Roath on the afternoon of Sunday, April 11, 2010, while waiting for his Quran teacher.
Picture: South Wales Police
Mohammed Ali Ege, from Riverside, remains wanted for his murder.
Ege, now 43, fled to India before he could be arrested.
In 2013 he was arrested in India but in 2017, while awaiting extradition, he escaped custody.
Four years on, his current whereabouts remain unknown.
Earlier this week, detectives leading the hunt released new images of Ege which were taken following his arrest in India in 2013 in the hope it would lead to any recent sightings being reported to police.
The release of the images has generated interest and resulted in new lines of enquiry which are being followed up by the investigation team.
Picture: South Wales Police
South Wales Police says it will continue to work with the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement agencies to trace Ege and return him to the UK.
Two other men convicted of Aamir’s murder continue to serve life sentences in prison.
Aamir's family continue to be updated and supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.
Can you help? You can provide information via:
- Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
- Call 101, quoting reference 1700150924
- Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.