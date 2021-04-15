FIFTEEN new cases of coronavirus - 14 of them in Newport - have been confirmed today in Gwent, among 105 across Wales.

And there have been no new deaths due to the virus confirmed in Gwent today, though two more have been confirmed in the rest of Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 210,681, including 41,356 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales is now 5,535, including 958 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 10, the latest available - is 11.6 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 17.4 per 100,000, each maintaining a gradual decline.

Yesterday, more than 18,750 first doses of coronavirus vaccine were given in Wales, taking the number of people who have received a first dose to 1,640,045. Also yesterday, almost 10,700 second doses were administered, and 559,888 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Monmouthshire (1.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 10 - and just one case of coronavirus was confirmed in the county during that week.

Torfaen (8.5 per 100,000) has the third lowest rate out of Wales' 22 council areas for that week, and Caerphilly (10.5) has the sixth lowest rate.

Blaenau Gwent (18.6 per 100,000) has the highest rate in Gwent and the sixth highest rate in Wales, for the week to April 10, and Newport (18.1) has the seventh highest rate.

Cardiff (31.6 per 100,000) and Gwynedd (28.9) have the highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales to April 10.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 10 is 1.9 per cent. Newport and Blaenau Gwent (1.6 per cent) have the highest test positivity rates in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:

Swansea - 17

Newport - 14

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 12

Cardiff - 10

Neath Port Talbot - 10

Powys - seven

Flintshire - six

Gwynedd - six

Wrexham - six

Vale of Glamorgan - five

Denbighshire - three

Torfaen - one

Conwy - one

Carmarthenshire - one

Ceredigion - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Caerphilly - none

Monmouthshire - none

Anglesey - none

Bridgend - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.