TENBY’S Caldey Island will once again be open to visitors from the beginning of next month.
The much-loved tourist attraction, a staple for many holidaying in Tenby, closed access to visitors last year to ensure everyone’s safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
At the time, Caldey Island stated: “We regret to announce that due to the many aspects involved in getting people across to the island from Tenby via the ramp, the boats and the amphibious vehicle, and the difficulty in implementing strict safety measures on the island, the Abbey has decided that the safety of both islanders and visitors would be compromised if boats were to resume.
MORE NEWS:
- ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth ex-husband jailed
- £50m Abergavenny schools plan 'fantastic' for town's children
- Popular postcodes in Newport and Caerphilly for home buyers
“Therefore, the island will remain closed for the whole of the 2020 season.”
Caldey Island has now stated: “Caldey Island will be opening for the 2021 season on May 1. We are so looking forward to welcoming back visitors this year.”