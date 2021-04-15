A LORRY driver, who was nearly three times the drink-drive limit when stopped by police, has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.
Appearing before Haverfordwest magistrates on April 13, Piotr Suski, of New Ross, Wexford, Ireland, admitted driving a DAF FLF articulated lorry on the A40 at Letterston, Pembrokeshire, on April 12 while over the drink-drive limit.
A reading of 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35, was recorded.
MORE NEWS:
- ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth ex-husband jailed
- £50m Abergavenny schools plan 'fantastic' for town's children
- Popular postcodes in Newport and Caerphilly for home buyers
43-year-old Suski’s case was committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on April 27.
He was remanded into custody until that date.