GWENT Police are appealing for information after reports of youths throwing stones at cars in Newbridge over the weekend.

Officers said they received a number of calls on Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11, reporting a group of youths throwing stones at cars and houses from the Pont Calzaghe Bridge.

Damage was caused to two house windows and two cars. No one sustained any injuries.

Inspector Andrew Boucher said: “Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents and it will not be tolerated within our communities. Anyone caught committing an act of anti-social behaviour will be prosecuted.

“I would urge anyone with any information relating to the identity of those responsible for the anti-social behaviour or anyone who has any CCTV footage to call us on 101 or contact local neighbourhood officers.”