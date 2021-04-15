A PATRIOTIC pub landlord in Newport says he is angry after flags he put up in tribute to Prince Philip were apparently stolen.

Tony Cole, who runs the Lyceum Tavern on Malpas Road, says he went away for a few days on Sunday evening, and returned yesterday to find the flags – which he’d put out following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday, had been removed.

A true patriot, Mr Cole is well known in the area for celebrations linked to the Royal Family, such as royal weddings and coronations, and often drapes flags outside his pub.

Lyceum Tavern

He said it was the first time, however, he has known the flags to be taken.

“I’m really annoyed and angry to be honest,” he said. “What makes people think they can come onto my property and tear things down like that? It really has frustrated me.

READ MORE:

“I think it’s unfashionable now to be patriotic like I am – but that’s how I am and I won’t change. It [the incident] just completely lacks respect.”

Tony and Joanne Cole

Mr Cole, who says the event has made a difficult situation worse, says he will not be deterred by the perpetrators.

“It’s been a difficult time for sure,” he said. “I’m receiving no clarification from the Welsh Government on what we can and can’t do when we reopen on April 26, so we’re finding it tough to prepare.

“It would have been unacceptable even if it hadn’t happened at this time, though.

“We won’t stop doing what we do. I’ll respond by replacing the flags and remaining proud.”