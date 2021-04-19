A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PAUL JOHN BOOTH, 46, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

THOMAS RYAN MOTLEY, 22, of Dragon Lane, Govilon, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Killers found guilty of drug dealer’s savage slaying

RHYS MCAULEY, 23, of Bideford Road, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, participate in an accredited programme for 19 days and pay a £213 in costs and a surcharge.

Mcauley was banned from driving for 12 months.

KYLE MALCOLM JOSEPH CAUCHI, 27, of Upper Wood Street, Bargoed, was jailed for 23 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for damaging the main doors to a platform café at Cardiff’s Queen Street railway station to the value of £1,230.74.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

READ MORE: Teenage drug dealer caught with nearly £23,000 in cocaine behind bars

KEVIN LEE BENNETT, 43, of High Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

VALENTIN COVACI, 24, of Feering Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS JAMES SMITH, 28, of St David's Close, Chepstow, was banned from driving for two years for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN EVANS, 53, of Bryn Carwyn, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, was jailed for 32 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified in Rhymney, Caerphilly and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for drink driving.

He was banned from driving for two years and four months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER GARY DREW, 27, of Newgate Street, Brecon, was jailed for two weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after he admitted stealing goods worth £30 from MRS Supermarket in Cwmbran.

ILLYA AMEDUES WILKINS, 45, of Fairfield Road, Caerleon, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to possessing heroin.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD THOMAS BALDWIN, 30, of Springfield Terrace, Pentwyn-mawr, near Newbridge, was ordered to pay Gwent Police £100 compensation after he admitted criminal damage by flooding a cell at Newport Central police station.

JENNIFER GATTRELL, 36, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months after she admitted public disorder.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

STEFANEL CALDARAR, 22, of Rugby Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HOA NGUYEN-KHANH, 44, of South Market Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ECO FOOD SERVICES LTD, Factory Road, Newport, were ordered to pay £860 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Fiat Ducato vehicle.