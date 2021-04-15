A RIVER in Wales ran white after a milk tanker overturned and spilled its contents into the water.
Images and video posted on Twitter showed the River Dulais in Llanwrda, Carmarthenshire, discoloured after the incident.
Screengrab taken from video posted of the twitter feed of @MayLewis19 showing milk that entered the River Dulais in Llanwrda, Carmarthenshire, following a road traffic accident that involved a milk tanker which had left the road. Picture: @MayLewis19/PA Wire
Photo issued by Natural Resources Wales of milk that entered the River Dulais in Llanwrda, Carmarthenshire, following a road traffic accident that involved a milk tanker which had left the road. Picture: Natural Resources Wales/PA Wire
A tweet from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) on Wednesday read: “An unknown quantity of milk has entered the River Dulais today following a RTC (road traffic accident) that involved a milk tanker which had left the road.”
The body said the event had caused “significant discoloration”.
NRW officers attending the scene on Wednesday and were scheduled to return on Thursday to assess the impact of the spill.