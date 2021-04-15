A BEAUTIFUL red kite has been rehabilitated and released after it was "deliberately targeted and shot" last month.

The RSPCA inspector who rescued the injured bird filmed the magical moment the rare bird was released back into the wild after a month of rehabilitation.

Suzi Smith had been called to rescue the bird after a concerned member of the public found it at a roadside unable to take off because of an injured wing.

Found at the side of the A470 in Builth Wells on March 16, the bird was safely captured by Ms Smith before being taken to Vale Wildlife Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre to be assessed.

While there, vets X-rayed the bird and discovered that it had been shot.

Ms Smith, who has been rescuing animals for the animal welfare charity for 20 years, said: “It was an honour to be able to release this beauty after weeks of treatment and rehab at Vale Wildlife Hospital.

“The bird had been shot, and had a guarded prognosis but the team at Vale worked their magic and the red kite has thankfully been able to go back into the wild where they belong.

“It is very upsetting to think that this beautiful bird was deliberately targeted and shot and this is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“Anyone with any information about how this bird came to be harmed is urged to call our Inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (as amended) and it is an offence to kill, injure or take wild birds except under licence.

The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

If you see an animal in distress you can ring the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 123 4999.