AMENDED plans to move a Lidl store to a bigger site in Cwmbran, and to redevelop a Stagecoach bus depot, have been given the green light by Torfaen council.
Original plans, which included demolishing the existing Stagecoach depot in St David’s Road, were given the go-ahead recently, after a decision by Torfaen council to refuse the development was overturned.
The proposed Stagecoach depot
The county borough council’s planning committee originally refused the application due to concerns over traffic, but a Welsh Government planning inspector subsequently allowed an appeal – submitted by the discount supermarket and bus company – and granted planning permission for the development.
The amended plans, which were approved today (April 15) will see the Stagecoach bus depot scaled down.
An artist's impression of the proposed Lidl in Cwmbran. Picture: One Design Architectural Services
In the planning meeting councillors raised concerns over trees, asbestos, and ecology.
Cllr Huw Bevan asked what the reason for the downsize was.
The committee was told that the changes came after a Stagecoach conducted a review following the original outcome.
Under the newly approved plans the depot area, the workshop and operational areas would all be smaller in size to those proposed in the original application.
The depot would provide nine spaces for buses instead of the original 11, and car parking spaces would be reduced from 76 to 66.
The Lidl store does not require approval through the amended application to go ahead, as these plans have previously been approved via the planning appeal and the amended application proposed no changes to this aspect of the plan.