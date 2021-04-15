BAG sorting has restarted at New Inn's Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Residents visiting the HWRC with mixed bags of waste will have to open their bags for staff. Anything that could be recycled will need to be taken out for recycling.
A Torfaen council spokesperson said: "Only non-recyclable items will be allowed in the household waste residual skip.
"Residents who don’t want to sort their bagged waste on site will have to take their waste home.
"If you are bringing bagged waste to the site make sure you bring your own Personal Protective Equipment. We are still in a pandemic so health and safety is still a top priority.
"Research shows that 60 per cent of bagged waste can easily be recycled, so help us to recycle more in Torfaen by checking what goes in your black bag before visiting the HWRC."
You can find more about bag sorting by visiting the council website.