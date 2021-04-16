TORFAEN councillors have expressed their disappointment after their decision to refuse a plan to relocate a Lidl to a bigger site in Cwmbran and redevelop a Stagecoach depot was overturned.

A planning inspector has allowed an appeal submitted by the discount supermarket and bus company and granted planning permission for the development on St David’s Road.

Now Torfaen council’s planning committee has shared their disappointment that the development has been given the green light.

An artist's impression of the proposed Lidl in Cwmbran. Picture: One Design Architectural Services

The application was originally refused due to concerns over traffic and safety leading out of the development to a nearby roundabout.

The appeal outcome means Torfaen council has been ordered to pay costs of around £25,000 after an inspector said the authority “failed to substantiate its reasons for refusing the application”.

Speaking in the planning meeting on Thursday, Cllr Janet Jones said: “I’m quite disappointed that they’ve won the appeal, especially as local people we know how dangerous this roundabout in this area can be.

“I’m still very disappointed that it will be going ahead.”

Local ward member, Cllr Stuart Ashley, said he had “nothing against the actual development”, but it was the road it was on that caused residents’ concerns.

The proposed Stagecoach depot

He said: “Local people didn’t approve of it in any shape or form.”

The committee chair, Cllr Norma Parrish, said she felt “strongly” over the traffic issues, but acknowledged “the inspector’s report which makes it obvious that in the inspector’s opinion the committee behaved unreasonably”.

Cllr Gwyn Jenkins said: “It amazes me that we as a planning committee have made a decision on local knowledge yet you can get somebody stuck in an office somewhere who can come overrule everything about us.”

The plans include demolishing the existing Stagecoach depot on St David’s Road and replacing it with a new Lidl, which will relocate from its store in Woodside Road, Cwmbran.

A new, modern Stagecoach depot is also planned in a vacant part of the site.