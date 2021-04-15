PLANS for a new factory in Cwmbran, which will keep 170 jobs in the town, have been given the green light by Torfaen councillors.

Despite questions raised over ecology and surface water on the site, the county borough council’s planning committee agreed to grant permission for the development, subject to Natural Resources Wales approving the plans.

Crane Process Flow Technologies (Crane), which manufactures parts involved in chemical, mining and water treatment, has been based on neighbouring land since 1934.

But the firm’s current site is ageing and a report says it is “not sufficient to meet the current and planned future manufacturing needs and investment of the company”.

Now the go-ahead has been given to develop a new factory off the town’s Grange Road.

Speaking in the planning meeting, Cllr Stuart Ashley said it is a “great scheme” and he had “no objections”.

Cllr Huw Bevan said it was “brilliant” it would bring in more jobs.

Cllr Veronica Crick said: “I am so pleased that Crane have decided to stay in Cwmbran – they so easily could have gone elsewhere in Europe.”

Cedar will develop the vacant brownfield land with a new manufacturing facility, offices and car parking.

The site previously hosted a packing and distribution warehouse, though it has been vacant for several years.

Crane has considered sites across the world, though the preferred option has been to relocate to the above site if possible.

Cedar owns the Grange Road/Llanfrechfa Way site, and the way forward would be through a long-term lease of the new facility.

There will be parking spaces for 176 cars on the site, including provision for electric vehicles, as well as bicycle storage to encourage sustainable transport.

The vice president/general manager at Crane, Rodrigo De Moraes, has previously said the plans would safeguard around 170 skilled jobs.