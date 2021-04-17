NEW, fully-electric, buses will soon hit the streets of Newport.

Newport Transport, the main bus operator for the city, has announced 16 fully-electric zero-emission Yutong buses have been ordered, with an expected delivery of December 2021.

Using an additional funding of £2.8 million from the UK Department for Transport (DfT) and its commercial partnerships, Newport Transport has ordered five new Yutong E12 single deck buses and eleven new Yutong E10 single deck buses.

These will join the current fleet of 15 Yutong E12 and one Yutong E10, which have been in operation in Newport since October 2020.

These additional buses will bring the number of fully electric zero emission buses at Newport Bus to 32, equating to a third of the fleet.

This also means that by 2022, 43 per cent of the daily bus services provided by the company will have zero-emissions at the tail pipe.

In addition, the new shorter Yutong E10 vehicles will enable Newport Bus to operate in areas not suitable to the longer E12 vehicles, particularly in areas such as St Julians and the Gaer.

Scott Pearson, of Newport Transport, said: “At Newport Transport, we are committed to delivering a green recovery to the people of Newport.

"This earlier than expected financial support from the DfT enables us to deliver at pace on our vision of a fleet with zero-emissions at the tail pipe.

"This new investment will bring Newport Transport’s investment in electric buses and the related infrastructure to £15 million over the financial years 20/21 and 21/22.

"I would also like to extend our thanks to Steve Meersman, from Zenobe Energy and Ian Downie from Pelican Bus and Coach without whom it would have taken us a lot longer to deliver emission-free transport to the people of Newport.”