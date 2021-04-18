A NEW survey suggests that those of us who hoard may simply be following a hard-wired command from our brain.

Published in the science journal Nature, a team of researchers asked 1,585 participants to tackle eight puzzles and problems that could be solved by either adding or removing some things.

Across all experiments, the vast majority of participants chose addition over subtraction.

The researchers hypothesised that most participants defaulted to adding because they failed to even think about subtraction.

“When people try to make something better… they don’t think that they can remove or subtract unless they are somehow prompted to do so,” said behavioural scientist Gabrielle Adams from the University of Virginia

Through a series of controlled experiments that then followed the initial puzzle problems, the team gently 'nudged' participants toward using subtraction as the answer, not addition.

The results showed that when prompted that subtracting was an option, it assisted participants in considering that adding was not the only solution.

Scientist Benjamin Converse, also part of the team, added "thinking in pluses instead of minuses could well contribute to modern-day excesses such as cluttered homes".

The researchers concluded that on an intuitive level, people recognize that subtraction comes less naturally than addition. Hence the adoption of adages, such as “less is more” and the infamous mantra from Japanese Organizing Consultant and author Marie Kondo: to get rid of those things that fail to spark joy.