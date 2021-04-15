GWENT Police have issued a dispersal notice for this weekend.
The notice will cover Newbridge and the surrounding areas in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.
It comes after "significant" damage was caused to vehicles and a house in the town last weekend.
The incident happened in Ebbw View Terrace, in Newbridge, at around 9.30pm on Saturday April 10.
Gwent Police say that according to witnesses, around 40 youths had been in the area throwing stones and bricks.
A police statement stresses that the incident "could have led to serious injury being caused", and a number of lines of inquiry are being pursued - which include several pieces of video footage - to try to identify those responsible.
"The front window of a house and vehicles were damaged during the incident," a spokesman added.
"Gwent Police are asking for any information relating to the incident to be shared with them, and they are undertaking enquiries to identify those involved in the group.
"There are several ways to share the information, including 101, Crimestoppers, attendance at a police station, or emailing the Crime & Disorder Reduction Officer direct, at adam.lang@gwent.police.uk"
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The dispersal notice will be in place from 4pm on Friday until 2.30am on Sunday.