MARK Drakeford believes Newport is in a position to thrive in the future.

The first minister was in the city yesterday along with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The pair visited the CAF train manufacturing factory.

Mr Drakeford was asked about Newport's prospects, and said he believed it had "fantastic economic potential".

He said: "When businesses hear you are an hour and a half away from London, they think that is nothing at all.

"Newport's geographical position, in the south east corner of Wales, is really on its side in the sort of economy we will have in the future."

The first minister highlighted the cyber security sector in the city.

He added: "The cyber security cluster, the largest cluster in the whole of the UK that has grown up around Newport, is a huge testament to the university here.

"The reason those companies come is that we have trained and educated people ready to take those jobs.

"We have been in CAF this afternoon, another major investment in Newport.

"I think a Labour government determined to go on investing will have Newport right at the front of what we are hoping to achieve."