PRINCE William and Prince Harry will be separated when their grandfather, Prince Philip is laid to rest on Saturday.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, whose troubled relationship is well documented, will not walk shoulder to shoulder behind the Duke's coffin and will be separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they arrive.
When the coffin is taken into St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, William will move ahead of his brother as the royal family arrives in pairs.
Details of Prince Philip’s funeral released
Details of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral have now been released by Buckingham Palace.
The Queen – like all 30 guests invited to the service – will wear a facemask.
She will sit by herself in the quire of St George’s Chapel, with all mourners following Covid guidelines and remaining socially distanced.
Philip was the guiding force behind his funeral arrangements and, reflecting his life-long association with the Royal Navy, buglers of the Royal Marines will sound Action Stations during the service.
It is played on a warship to signal all hands should go to battle stations and is sometimes featured at funerals of naval men.
A reduced choir of four singers will feature during the service and the guests will follow Covid rules and not sing.
Full guest list
Here is the full list of guests who will attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral:
1. The Queen
2. The Prince of Wales
3. The Duchess of Cornwall
4. The Duke of Cambridge
5. The Duchess of Cambridge
6. The Duke of Sussex
7. The Duke of York
8. Princess Beatrice
9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Princess Eugenie
11. Jack Brooksbank
12. The Earl of Wessex
13. The Countess of Wessex
14. Lady Louise Windsor
15. Viscount Severn
16. The Princess Royal
17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
18. Peter Phillips
19. Zara Phillips
20. Mike Tindall
21. Earl of Snowdon
22. Lady Sarah Chatto
23. Daniel Chatto
24. Duke of Gloucester
25. Duke of Kent
26. Princess Alexandra
27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
Buckingham Palace confirmed that royal men will wear morning coats with their medals and the women will wear day dresses.
The funeral will be broadcast on the BBC and ITV1.