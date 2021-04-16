PRINCE William and Prince Harry will be separated when their grandfather, Prince Philip is laid to rest on Saturday.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, whose troubled relationship is well documented, will not walk shoulder to shoulder behind the Duke's coffin and will be separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they arrive.

When the coffin is taken into St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, William will move ahead of his brother as the royal family arrives in pairs.

Details of Prince Philip’s funeral released

Details of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral have now been released by Buckingham Palace.

The Queen – like all 30 guests invited to the service – will wear a facemask.

She will sit by herself in the quire of St George’s Chapel, with all mourners following Covid guidelines and remaining socially distanced.

Philip was the guiding force behind his funeral arrangements and, reflecting his life-long association with the Royal Navy, buglers of the Royal Marines will sound Action Stations during the service.

It is played on a warship to signal all hands should go to battle stations and is sometimes featured at funerals of naval men.

A reduced choir of four singers will feature during the service and the guests will follow Covid rules and not sing.

Full guest list

Here is the full list of guests who will attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral:

1. The Queen

2. The Prince of Wales

3. The Duchess of Cornwall

4. The Duke of Cambridge

5. The Duchess of Cambridge

6. The Duke of Sussex

7. The Duke of York

8. Princess Beatrice

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Princess Eugenie

11. Jack Brooksbank

12. The Earl of Wessex

13. The Countess of Wessex

14. Lady Louise Windsor

15. Viscount Severn

16. The Princess Royal

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

18. Peter Phillips

19. Zara Phillips

20. Mike Tindall

21. Earl of Snowdon

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

23. Daniel Chatto

24. Duke of Gloucester

25. Duke of Kent

26. Princess Alexandra

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Buckingham Palace confirmed that royal men will wear morning coats with their medals and the women will wear day dresses.

The funeral will be broadcast on the BBC and ITV1.