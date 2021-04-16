O2 HAS teamed up with high street bakery chain, Greggs, to offer customers free baked treats every Friday or Saturday.
The mobile provider is offering customers free sausage rolls and more via their Priority app.
O2 customers will be able to head to their local Greggs and get their hands on either a free Sausage, Bacon, Lorne Sausage (Scotland only) or Omelette Breakfast Roll or a free Vegan Sausage Roll, Sausage Roll or Cheese and Onion Bake.
The breakfast menu, when customers can choose a free Breakfast Roll, runs from 7am-11am and if you’re a bit of a late starter a free sausage roll or vegan sausage roll will be available all day.
The deals will be available every Friday and Saturday across more than 2,000 stores nationwide.
But there is a catch, customers will be limited to one product per person per week and the code must be used on the same day to redeem your freebie.
To claim the offer, customers can access the deal via the Priority app, revealing a code that lets them claim the treat.
Priority is exclusive to O2 customers, you can download the Priority app from the app store or by texting PRIORITY TO 2020.
For more information, search ‘Priority on O2’.