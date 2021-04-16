THE BBC has announced major changes to its TV and radio schedule this weekend as Prince Philip is laid to rest.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away last Friday at the age of 99.

To mark the funeral of the longest serving British consort, the BBC will broadcast a series of special programmes.

Huw Edwards will lead nearly six hours of coverage broadcast from Windsor across three programmes on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday on BBC One, Edwards will present HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Remembered live from Windsor Castle at 7pm, where he will interview people set to play a key role in the funeral service and ceremonial procession.

On Saturday, the day of the funeral, Edwards will present live coverage of the events at Windsor from 12.30pm.

He will be joined by broadcaster Sophie Raworth and TV presenter and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers throughout the afternoon.

On Saturday evening from 8.10pm Edwards will then reflect on the day’s events at Windsor Castle.

There will also be coverage of the funeral on Saturday from 2pm to 4.10pm on Radio 4 and Radio 5 Live, as well as on the broadcaster’s local stations.

News of the planned coverage comes as BBC figures show its coverage of the Duke’s death has received 110,000 complaints to date making it the highest number of complaints ever published in the UK over television programming.

The full list of programming is as follows.

Television

Friday

BBC One

7pm - HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Remembered

8.05pm - Garden Rescue

8.35pm - EastEnders

9pm - Have I Got News for You

9.30pm - Would I Lie to You?

As scheduled...

Saturday

BBC One

10am - BBC News

11am - The Duke: In His Own Words

midday - BBC Weekend News

12.30pm - The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

4.20pm - BBC Weekend News

4.50pm - BBC Regional News

5pm - The FA Cup - Semi-Final: Chelsea v Manchester City

As scheduled until...

10.10-10.40pm - BBC Weekend News

BBC Two

10am - Saturday Kitchen

11.30am - Nadiya’s British Food Adventure

midday - Football Focus

1pm - Snooker: World Championship

5.30pm - Flog It

As scheduled until...

8.10pm The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Radio

The funeral will be broadcast with extended coverage on Saturday from 2pm until 4.10pm on Radio 4 and Radio 5 Live, and simulcast on BBC World Service English, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio Ulster.

It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales and BBC local radio with some variation in start times.

Martha Kearney will present from the studio, with Jonny Dymond and historian Tracy Borman while Eleanor Oldroyd will be in St George’s Chapel; and Allan Little, Clare Balding and Clive Myrie will be at Windsor Castle.