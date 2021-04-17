MARTIN Lewis returned to our screens this week to share a warning to viewers about a common mistake when searching online which could be costing people hundreds.

After a break from TV since the end of the latest series of The Martin Lewis Money Show, the Money Saving Expert founder appeared on Wednesday’s instalment of ITV’s This Morning.

Appearing alongside hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Martin Lewis appeared via video link from his home.

Mr Lewis was taking calls from viewers about their financial worries and shared a warning about “shyster” scammers attempting to fool people using online search engines.

MORE NEWS:

The method sees fraudsters create fake websites to mirror those for official forms such as passports and driving licences.

Speaking to one caller he said: "This sounds like to me, I do not know this for a fact, but it sounds like you have gone for one of those shyster websites.

"These are websites for lots of official forms - it could be a driving licence, it could be a passport, it could be Marriage Tax Allowance.

"These advertise on search engines and the search engines should not take these advertisements - it should not be allowed!”

He added: “But they do, and so they come up at the top of the search engine page when you are searching for something official.

"They then try and charge you for something that is completely free."

This Morning airs each weekday from 10am on ITV1.

Regular hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return next week following the Easter holidays.