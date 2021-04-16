MORE than 200 jobs are at risk at a car parts firm in Caerphilly county borough.
The Kautex Textron factory at Dyffryn Business Park in Ystrad Mynach is facing a potential site closure, the company has said.
The factory employs more than 200 workers, making hoses, water containers and nozzles.
Kautex Textron said Brexit and the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic were "key contributors" to the decision to close the factory.
"We can confirm we have entered into provisionary discussions regarding staff reductions and potentially a site closure," said a Kautex Textron spokesperson.
"Brexit, as well as the ongoing economic impact of Covid-19, are the key contributors to this decision."