CHAPTER has announced that artist Steffan Dafydd’s design has been selected to be installed on a new Cardiff road crossing, located in Canton on Cowbridge Road East.

Following an open call for submissions - that attracted more than 50 applications from artists, designers and illustrators - Steffan, MARCA Design (Marcus Smith) and Catrin Brierley were invited to develop their design ideas for this Canton location.

The three unique and vibrant final designs then went to a public consultation in which more than 1000 local people voted on the design that they wanted to see come to life.

Steffan’s design explores the local culture, history and architecture of this busy area of Canton, close to Chapter, and is the first road crossing of its kind in Cardiff.

Steffan Dafydd

Mr Dafydd combines found imagery, textures, graphic elements and drawings to create abstract, fluid and striking imagery.

His background is in graphic design where he started by creating gig posters and record sleeves for artists, promoters and labels before studying graphic design at Brighton University, where he fell in love with screenprinting.

More recently, Steffan has been creating a body of personal projects under the name Penglog, which is his platform for all of his creative output.

Canton Road Crossing

Speaking about his selection, he said: “I’m ecstatic that the public voted for my design to be installed for the crossing.

“I love Canton, I grew up and still live here and I’m very proud to have been given the opportunity to contribute to the area like this, it means a lot. Diolch yn fawr!”

Chapter was commissioned by Cardiff Council to manage the selection and development of the design concepts with the artists.

The Canton Road crossing design

Chapter would like to thank all of the artists who applied, and particularly the three shortlisted artists: Marcus Smith, Catrin Brierley and Steffan Dafydd for all of their creative energy and hard work in realising the artworks for the public vote.

Additional thanks to Jude Lau from Printhaus who helped Chapter through the difficult task of selecting the shortlist from so many strong submissions.