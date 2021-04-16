A BUSINESSWOMAN left a biker with devastating injuries just hours after she bought a top-of-the-range £67,000 Land Rover.
Carla Jones, 30, slammed her foot on the brake of the automatic Range Rover Sport in the mistaken belief it was the clutch.
This caused Kawasaki motorcyclist Ryan Holland riding behind her to lose control of his bike and crash into oncoming traffic in Caerphilly, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said the victim was left with three fractured vertebrae, nine fractured ribs, a broken tibia and a broken right scapula as a result.
Jones pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving and driving with no insurance.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told her it was fortunate she had not been facing a death by dangerous driving charge after the horrific crash on the A468.
Mr Holland was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff to be treated for his terrible injuries.
The collision happened at around 8.40pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 near the Penrhos roundabout.
The road between Penrhos and the St Cenydd roundabout was closed for several hours.
Ed Mitchard, for Jones, said his client had suffered a "momentary lapse of judgement".
Beauty business entrepreneur Jones, of Mountain View, Tynewydd, Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was ordered to pay Mr Holland £1,600 in compensation.
She was also fined £850 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge.
