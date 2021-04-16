WITH garden gathering on the rise as lockdown restrictions ease across the UK and the weather improves, Morrisons is here to help you entertain your guests.
The supermarket has launched a new bumper BBQ Food Box to wow your guests and cook up a storm for meat eaters and veggies alike.
The box includes plenty to throw on the grill; with classic British Beef Quarter Pounders and The Best Pork Sausages and Chicken Drumsticks, or Belly Pork Slices and Morrisons Cypriot Halloumi for something a little different.
There’s no need to pick up extras, as the box also features staples such as soft white rolls and cheese singles as well as condiments - Heinz Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce and Flava-It Barbecue Marinade - to set tastebuds alight.
Sides and snacks are also covered, including Morrisons The Best Gruyere & Poppy Twists, Doritos Tangy Cheese Sharing Tortilla Chips and Morrisons Sour Cream Dip for guests to tuck into when they arrive.
There are also plenty of fresh ingredients to mix up a tasty side salad.
Finally, those with a sweet tooth can dive into Morrisons Flapjack Mini Bites and Morrisons Market Street Brownie Mini Bites.
Mollie Clarke, Food Box Specialist at Morrisons said: “The sun is finally starting to come out, just in time for friends and family gatherings in the back garden.
“Our new BBQ Food Box takes away the stress of hosting, featuring everything our customers need to grill up a delicious spread for kids, adults, meat lovers and veggies.”
Morrisons limited-edition BBQ Food Box costs £40 including next day delivery and is available now on the Morrisons food boxes website.
More information on Morrisons Food Boxes range is available here.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive