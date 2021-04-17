For the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years.
If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.
Congratulations to Brian and Josie Godwin, who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on April 15. Here is a picture of them on their wedding day, April 15, 1961, at Magor Baptist Chapel, Magor. The picture was sent in by their daughter Claire Davies
This is Tom and Vena Morgan who were married on July 31, 1954 at Tredegar Register Office. The couple will be celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary in the summer. Their grand daughter Bethan Millet sent in the picture and said: "Tom now has dementia and is being looked after in a care home but he is still going strong at 93 years of age and continues to call Vena his ‘beautiful wife’!"
This is Andrew and Jacqualine Coombes (nee Williams) on their wedding day, June 9, 1984. They were married at St Hilda’s Church, Griffithstown, Pontypool
Hilary Gibb (nee Desmond) and Bernard Gibb were married in December 1977 at St Julius & Aaron Church, Heather Road, Newport
Margaret (nee Fitzgerald) and Raymond Penn are pictured on their wedding day at St Patrick's Church, Newport, on July 17, 1971