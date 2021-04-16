DELIVEROO is set to launch in Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale next month following "huge demand".

The food delivery company is on the look-out for riders and drivers in the area ahead of the launch.

They are looking to sign up new riders to deliver food from restaurants and grocery partners across the town to customers.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale and we’re excited to be launching next month.

"We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and who want to deliver great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work, amongst other perks.

"Anyone who's interested should head over to our website to sign up.”

Deliveroo is looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work.

The company has seen rider demand soar this year and the company now works with 50,000 riders across the UK.

To keep riders safe while out on the road, the company offers all riders free insurance to ensure all riders are protected.

The company also offers other perks, such as free training courses for riders and their families.

Restaurants, takeaways and grocery retailers in Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale can apply to become a Deliveroo partner here.