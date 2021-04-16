IF YOU have ever questioned whether the world we live in is real you may not be alone; some people believe that we could actually be living in a scenario similar to that of the 1999 film The Matrix.
Public intellectuals - such as Elon Musk, the man behind SpaceX, Paypal, and Tesla, (the electric car) and Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson - have agreed with recent research papers that we could well be living in a computer simulation.
In a podcast, Mr Musk - who is no stranger to controversy - stated that it's most likely we're in a simulation.'
Mr Tyson has also been outspoken about the idea, stating in a NBC news interview that the notion of us living in a computer simulation is correct, giving 'better than 50-50 odds' that we are.
He added: "I wish I could summon a strong argument against it, but I can find none."
The notion that we live in a computer simulation is not a new idea.
First popularised in its current form by Oxford University Philosopher Nick Bostrom, the 'simulation' theory has critics, along with those who give the idea credence - Musk and Tyson among them.
Both Musk and Tyson also agreed with the 'statistically inevitable' of our world being little more than this simulation. Indeed Musk has been very forthright in his belief claiming the odds that we’re not simulated are 'one in billions.'