SEVEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent, among 48 across Wales.

And there have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent and Wales as a whole today.

It means that there have been no confirmed deaths from the virus in Gwent since the Easter weekend.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 210,729, including 41,363 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales remains at 5,535, including 958 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 11, the latest available - is 12.5 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 16.7 per 100,000. The latter is the lowest since last September.

Yesterday, almost 17,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccine were given in Wales, taking the number of people who have received a first dose to 1,657,028. Also yesterday, more than 14,700 second doses were administered, and 574,590 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Monmouthshire (1.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 11.

Torfaen (6.4 per 100,000) has the fourth lowest rate out of Wales' 22 council areas for that week, and Caerphilly (9.9) has the sixth lowest rate.

Newport (25.2 per 100,000) has the third highest rate n Wales for the week to Aprill 11, and Blaenau Gwent (14.3) has the ninth highest rate in Wales.

Swansea (29.2 per 100,000) and Cardiff (28.6) have the highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales to April 11.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 11 is 1.8 per cent. Newport (2.2 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:

Swansea - 10

Cardiff - four

Neath Port Talbot - four

Caerphilly - three

Newport - three

Conwy - three

Ceredigion - three

Flintshire - two

Gwynedd - two

Wrexham - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Monmouthshire - one

Anglesey - one

Bridgend - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Powys - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Torfaen - none

Denbighshire - none

Vale of Glamorgan - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.