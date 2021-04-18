COULD this be the idyllic property project you've been looking for as we come out of lockdown?
A trio of derelict barns, in the heart of rolling Monmouthshire countryside but not far from the county town on Monmouth, have come on the market.
Tumbledown Cefn Garw Barns, at The Hendre, Monmouth, is listed with Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £380,000-plus.
Gemma Vaughan, who is selling the property on behalf of the auction firm, said: "The detached barns are well configured around a central courtyard providing the opportunity to develop three separate dwellings, subject to planning.
"Situated in the rolling Monmouthshire countryside, the barns offer an exciting development project. Planning consent has previously been achieved for two of the barns but permission for a third has expired.
"The redundant barns are located in a superb setting with the town of Monmouth approximately six miles away.
"These kinds of properties, in the beautiful but accessible location, are becoming increasingly rare and hard to find. This could well be a perfect, post pandemic project for someone looking for a really rural renovation."
The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, when the three Monmouthshire barns are among some 90 other properties will be offered for sale, starts at midday on Tuesday, April 27 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 29.