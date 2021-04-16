THE Vale of Glamorgan Events Team are developing a gradual, safe and carefully planned return, creating a programme of events that take advantage of the range of outdoor venues across the Vale, to be rolled out as soon as restrictions allow.

All events will be subject to Welsh Government Covid-19 legislation at the time.

The 2021/22 events programme will look quite different to the previous traditional Weekender festivals and events delivered by the team.

Events will take place over a longer period; weeks and months instead of two or three days, and will move away from large gatherings to feature intimate, controlled entry/participant events that extend the traditional event season in the Vale.

Based on a range of themes, ideas for this new programme include a Vale film festival, an urban light festival, a walking month, family fun and sport days, photo marathons and town centre events. In addition, the council are looking to make increased use of our Country Parks for the more traditional Christmas, Halloween, Easter events.

The council are looking for experienced and professional providers and organisations, who have the capacity and capability to support us in delivering our events, in creative and innovative ways.

If this is you, please get in touch. Email tourism@valeofglamorgan.gov.uk before Monday, April 19, to introduce yourself and share details of previous experience of delivering innovative, creative and engaging events.

Later this month they plan to hold an online event to introduce the programme and invite questions before sharing details of procurement process which will be through Sell2Wales.