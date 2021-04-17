A MAN from South Wales has failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed by the town’s Magistrates’ Court.
35-year-old Steven James O’Sullivan of Greenstone Farm, Haverfordwest, failed to meet with an order of good behaviour on Friday, February 12, and again on Wednesday, March 3.
O’Sullivan also failed to keep in contact with his supervisor and failed to attend an office appointment on Friday, March 13.
He admitted the charges on Monday, April 12, at Haverfordwest Magistrate’s Court which ruled O’Sullivan will be under curfew and electronic monitoring until Friday, June 11, supervised by Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire Magistrates' Court
O’Sullivan was also made to pay costs of £50.