MEGHAN Markle will make her own “private arrangements” to remember Prince Philip when he is laid to rest on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 last week, sparking a period of national mourning.

Prince Philip’s funeral, originally planned to accommodate 800 attendees, will have a guest list of just 30 amid Covid restrictions.

Prince Harry has travelled back to the UK without his wife, Meghan, who did not get medical clearance to travel as she is due to give birth this summer.

MORE NEWS:

The Duchess of Sussex will watch the service via live stream this Saturday having been forced to stay away on medical advice.

The funeral will be broadcast by the BBC and ITV along with other broadcasting giants, with Meghan watching the funeral from afar.

The Duchess will make “private arrangements” to mark Prince Philip’s life alongside the hundreds of other guests unable to attend under current coronavirus guidelines.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan made every effort to try and return to the UK to mark the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "At its heart it is still a family event.

"We are following the Covid guidelines.

"There was a limit on who could be invited as a guest and Her Majesty wanted to ensure that all branches of the duke's family were there, and had to make some very difficult decisions about who would be there.

"For those that unfortunately can't be there, I'm sure they will be making their own private arrangements about how they commemorate the duke, and indeed celebrate the duke."

Royal guests including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Prince William and Prince Harry will be required to wear face coverings -a requirement by law when attending indoor places of worship, crematoriums and burial ground chapels.