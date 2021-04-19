SAVERS with Monmouthshire Building Society have donated more than £18,000 to the Wales Air Ambulance.
The building society donated £18,162.48 to the Wales Air Ambulance, a charity it has supported since 2014.
The Affinity Instant Account allows a person to save whilst also financially benefitting an charity or organisation they wish to support. Each year, Monmouthshire Building Society will make a donation to the Affinity Partner, equivalent to one per cent per annum of the daily balance held in a members account.
The Wales Air Ambulance has been well received by the Monmouthshire Building Society members, and there are around 366 Affinity Instant Accounts linked which choose to donate to the Wales Air Ambulance.
Dawn Gunter, chief operating officer at the building society, said: “The Society and our members are extremely proud of our relationship with Wales Air Ambulance.
“We launched this account to enable our members to save, whilst also supporting a charity close to their hearts.
“The amount donated for the last two years is testament to the commitment our members make by saving within our Affinity Instant Account and choosing Wales Air Ambulance as their benefactors.”
Wendy McManus, the charity’s south east Wales community fundraiser, said: “Thank you so much to Monmouthshire Building Society for its continued support of our lifesaving charity.
“The Affinity Instant Account is a great way for the public to support a charity of their own choice.
“A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen Wales Air Ambulance.
“Over £18,000 is an incredible amount and it is a wonderful way to mark the 20th anniversary of our charity.”