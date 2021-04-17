A LONG-SERVING Caerphilly councillor has announced he will be resigning after 13 years.

Plaid Cymru councillor Lyndon Binding was elected in May 2008 and has served consecutive terms as ward councillor for the Aber Valley.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Binding announced he would tender his resignation by the end of the month due to health reasons.

Explaining the decision, Cllr Binding said that last year he had a health diagnosis which has impacted his abilities.

MORE NEWS:

He also said that his husband, who is Polish, has been offered an opportunity to work abroad.

“I have made the decision, because of the support I will need going forward to permanently join them,” he said.

“I would like to say a big thank you to John Roberts and John Taylor, my ever-suffering ward colleagues.

“I will be sad to stand down but unfortunately it’s a necessary evil.”

Council leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden said Cllr Binding would be “sorely missed”.

“I know how much this must be such a difficult time for you and I wish you all the very best for the future,” she said.

“Thank you for all of your amazing hard work which you have carried out though your scrutiny roles.”

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, Independent group leader, also thanked Cllr Binding for his work on the health and social care scrutiny committee.

He praised Cllr Binding for his “impartiality and his knowledge” on the committee.

Plaid Cymru councillor Lindsay Whittle said Cllr Binding had been “an absolutely excellent representative” of his ward.

Christina Harrhy, chief executive, also thanked Cllr Binding for his “constructive debate and challenge”.

“It’s always been in the best interests of the organisation and the people of Caerphilly,” she said.

Cllr Binding said he wished to thank the residents of the Aber Valley and his ward colleagues for their support.

Kevin Etheridge is standing as a candidate for Islwyn in the Senedd election.

Also running are: