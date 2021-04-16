THE news that a car parts factory in Gwent is facing a potential closure - putting 200 jobs at risk - is devastating for workers and the community, a union boss has said.

Kautex Textron have announced its factory at Dyffryn Business Park in Ystrad Mynach is facing a potential site closure, putting more than 200 jobs at risk.

The firm said Brexit and the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic were "key contributors" to the decision to close the factory.

Mike Payne, senior organiser for GMB, said the news came "completely out of the blue" for workers.

Talks are ongoing with the Welsh Government, Mr Payne said, about providing support for the company and its workers.

“This came completely out of the blue, no one was expecting this – least of all the workforce," he said.

“This is devastating news for the workers, the local economy, and the entire local community in Ystrad Mynach and Caerphilly.

“From what the company has been telling us that their sales have suffered as companies that they supply their products to, are looking ‘more locally’ to source for their products. It seems as though we’re seeing more high-skilled well-paid jobs sacrificed at the Brexit alter.

“Right now, the consultation is open, and we’ve already spoken to Welsh Government who will provide support in providing diversification and retraining opportunities for the company and for its workers.

“Let’s be clear; GMB will fight for every job. We will pull every lever available us to ensure that every Kautex Textron worker has a future.”

When asked about the possible job losses, a Kautex Textron spokesperson."We can confirm we have entered into provisionary discussions regarding staff reductions and potentially a site closure.

"Brexit, as well as the ongoing economic impact of Covid-19, are the key contributors to this decision."