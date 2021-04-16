THE funeral of a "highly skilled and much loved" police officer has taken place today.
Sergeant Mark Wesley, aged 48, who served with South Wales Police for more than two decades, died on March 23.
In a statement South Wales Police said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of serving officer, and our friend and colleague, Sergeant Mark Wesley.
"He was a highly skilled and much loved officer who spent time working across the force in a variety of roles, including on our Territorial Support Team, as a Police Search Advisor and most recently, leading a team within Force Planning."
Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: "Thinking of Mark and his family, friends and colleagues. A well respected officer. The grief has been felt by force neighbours at Gwent Police, who send their thoughts to those close to to Mark."
READ MORE:
- ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth’s inspiring message to abuse victims
- M4 death crash fugitive on the run for 16 years jailed for 'cheating justice'
- Deliveroo want new riders ahead of 'exciting' Cwmbran & Ebbw Vale launch
Sergeant Wesley's funeral took place today.
A South Wales Police spokesman said: "We've taken time today to honour Sergeant Mark Wesley, known to many as Wes, who died last month.
"Wes had served the communities of South Wales as a police officer for more than 20 years. His funeral took place this afternoon."
Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan added: “Above all else Mark was a husband, a father, a colleague and a friend. He always had a smile on his face wherever he went and he will be sorely missed by all.”