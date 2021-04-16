ADVICE has been issued for Torfaen residents after non-recyclable waste was left in green waste bins this week.
A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, due to some residents using their green waste bin inappropriately our recycling contractors haven’t been able to recycle everything we have sent them this week.
"This is such a shame because the majority of the people do use the green waste bins properly. The green bin is for green waste only."
The green waste bins can be used for: grass cuttings, leaves, hedge clippings, small twigs, dead plants, flowers, and bedding from small pets such as hamsters and guinea pigs.
For more information about recycling in Torfaen, visit the council’s refuse and recycling webpages or phone 01495 766734.