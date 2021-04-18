A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MORGAN GREEN, 21, of Mountain Road, Risca, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood and driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for four years, ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LEAH MARIE REES, 26, of Chepstow Close, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit.

She was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN THOMAS, 29, of Derwen Way, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HELEN LOUISE PROSSER, 46, of Cae Llwyndu, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 21 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit.

She was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL JOHN FORD, 57, of Crawford Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted producing cannabis.

DANIEL ROBERT WALKER, 32, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport, was made the subject of a three-month curfew order and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

KYRON BEECHAM, 30, of Medlock Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis.

RYAN LAURENCE OLDFIELD, 42, of Torridge Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour and possessing cannabis.

ANDREW ALI, 46, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis.

MARTIN BARRY BAKER, 44, of Springfield, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six years after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was made the subject of a four-month curfew order and must pay £295 in costs and a surcharge.