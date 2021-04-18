A MOTORIST was banned from the roads for three years and handed a suspended prison sentence for being more than four times the drink drive limit.
Lisa Turner, 47, of Gladstone Terrace, Blaenavon was caught by police when she was at the wheel of a BMW on the M4 in Newport last month.
She was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how Turner gave a reading of 147 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 7.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
She pleaded guilty to drink driving.
Turner was also ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.