THE popular Newport Marathon and Family Mile races have gone virtual this year due to the on-going pandemic, and are now set to be run throughout May.

A spokesman for the event said: "While we’re all disappointed that the ABP Newport Wales Marathon will not return to the city this spring (the event has been postponed until October because of the pandemic) organisers have revealed plans to host a virtual edition throughout May 2021 instead."

Dubbed the most accessible Newport Marathon ever, there will be no time limit on completing the race with options to run or walk the 26.2-mile distance in one go, or across multiple activities throughout the month.

The new format will mean more people than ever before can achieve marathon glory and earn their very own marathon finishers medal.

A virtual edition of the popular Family Mile will also be taking place, giving children, families and schools the opportunity to get involved.

The spokesman said: "Although we’ll need to wait a little while longer for the streets of Newport to be filled with the exciting atmosphere that thousands of runners and excited spectators bring, it’s hoped that the virtual race will be a celebration of the ABP Newport Wales Marathon, re-creating the magic, camaraderie and inspiring feats of achievement usually associated with the event."

For those targeting future marathon glory, an exclusive discount in the 2022 edition of the race will also be up for grabs.

How does it work?

You can run, walk or jog the 26.2-mile distance anytime during the month of May – either in one go or across multiple activities. You can take part outdoors or on a treadmill.

You’ll need to collect some supporting evidence that you covered the distance, such as a photograph of gym equipment, or a screenshot from a fitness tracker, or GPS activity.

How much does it cost?

Virtual marathon entry costs just £10.

What’s included?

Access to the online virtual results platform to log finish times, a 20 per cent discount on 2022 marathon race entry and a virtual marathon finishers medal to mark your achievement.

What about the Family Mile?

Family Mile entry is £5 or £15 for a family of four and includes a finisher's medal for every participant, a digital finisher's certificate and downloadable activity sheets to use in training.

How do I get signed up?

Visit www.run4wales.org then select ‘Virtual Events’ to find out more or register now.

From mile to marathon, there’s plenty of virtual events on offer from R4W including a new series of women’s events, a new initiative geared towards those who have taken up running during lockdown, family events (including the Newport Family Mile and a ‘Summer Holiday Challenge’) as well as the Virtual Newport Marathon.