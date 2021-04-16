A NEWPORT man is wanted by police after breaching his licence conditions.
Garth Morgan, 28, was released from prison on Wednesday, November 18 but has since breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.
He was sentenced to three years and four months for possession with intent to supply at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, January 7, 2019.
Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send a message to Gwent Police’s social media pages, quoting the reference 2100121616. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.