A PAEDOPHILE who works for the NHS was caught out after he was snared in an online sting operation.

Married man Leigh Coombs, 58, asked a ‘13-year-old girl called Izzy’ to send him sexual pictures of her after chatting with her on WhatsApp.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

But a court heard there was no ‘real’ victim as the defendant was being set up and was making contact with someone using a fake profile.

Coombs, from Glen View, Crumlin, near Newbridge, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Cardiff Crown Court was told the defendant had spent six weeks in prison when he was remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates when charged.

The offence was committed between November 30 and December 4, 2020.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said: “The defendant messaged ‘Izzy’ and told her, ‘Bet you are hot and sexy. Hope you will text me. Or am I too old?’”

Coombs gave a no comment interview to detectives following his arrest.

He had no convictions recorded against him.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty plea and his previous good character.

His barrister said: “The defendant is sorry. It is uncomfortable to listen to the facts.

“Thankfully, the offending was short lived.

“He’s had a flavour of custody for six weeks. It was a shock to the system.”

Mr Williams added how Coombs had worked for the NHS all his life and was due to retire this summer.

The court was also told how the defendant had been married for 36 years.

Judge Michael Fitton QC jailed Coombs for six months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant has to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement register as a sex offender until 2028.

Coombs was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

He has to pay a £128 victim surcharge.