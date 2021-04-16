A STOWAWAY cat was found unharmed after a 15-mile trip to a Newport pet store earlier this month.

The cat had taken up residence in the bonnet of a car in Blackwood – which was driven to Newport’s Mendalgief Retail Park on Sunday, April 5.

A passer-by noticed a tail hanging beneath the vehicle and alerted the nearby Pets at Home staff. The store’s Lauren Jones was able to reach the cat. She said: “When it was flagged to us that there was a tail hanging below the vehicle and we realised that a cat was under there, we of course wanted to do whatever we could to help.

Jinx with owner Ian Guest

“We were just so relieved that the cat was safe, and I was able to reach her from underneath the car.”

The RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre is located nearby. They looked after the cat – called Jinx – and was able to scan her for a microchip, confirming her address.

They took her to the charity’s Merthyr Clinic to make sure she was okay and then RSPCA Gwent Branch animal welfare officer Fiona Thomas returned her home to her delightful owners – Jinx had been missing for a few days by this point.

Ms Thomas said: “It was great to be able to support the RSPCA and take this cat home.

“It’s a great reminder as to the advantages of getting a cat microchipped – as without this chip, we’d have had no idea where the cat came from and she was so far away from home.

Jinx the cat

“With the lockdowns and Covid restrictions, we’ve all spent so much more time at home this year – but Jinx certainly took her desire to get out, about and explore to new heights by sneaking into the car engine! Thankfully she was unharmed and is safely back home in Blackwood.”

RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre’s Gaynor Smith said: “I couldn’t believe it when a Pets at Home colleague mentioned that she had retrieved a cat from the engine bay of a car!

“You don’t expect to find a cat in the bonnet – and this story is all the more remarkable because the driver had, by chance, made the journey to Pets at Home, where our adoption centre is located!

“We’re just relieved we were able to help get this cat home – as we love a happy ending.”