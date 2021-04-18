THE FAMILY of a Gwent man who took his own life have made a public plea to help raise money for his funeral.

Gervase Williams, from Blackwood, died at his home in Blaenavon on November 1, 2020. He was aged 30. 

South Wales Argus: Gervase Williams, who died last November aged 30

Gervase Williams

Mr Williams is survived by his two-year-old daughter, his sister and mother.

Mum Tamsin Price, who lives near Cwmbran, and sister Paula-Jean Morris have paid tribute to a “thoughtful and kind man”.

Ms Price said: “He was a thoughtful and kind man, and his daughter meant the world to him.

South Wales Argus: Tamsin Price has made a public plea for help

Tamsin Price

“He always had his issues mentally but when his daughter was born it was the happiest I ever saw him.

“He was very proud of her and would always talk about her when we spoke.

“He was a good person, but he fell on difficult times, and he felt there was no way back. He often shut himself off.”

READ MORE:

The family have explored all avenues but have been unable to obtain a grant to pay the costs of the funeral that they currently cannot afford.

Ms Morris has been fundraising to preserve Mr Williams’ body for a little longer, and the family have been leant some money from neighbours.

South Wales Argus: Gervase with his daughter

Gervase with his daughter

Ms Price added: “We have explored everything and as a last resort we are asking the public to help us.

“Any money that could go towards a basic funeral for Gervase would mean the world to us.”

The family are hoping to raise around £1,000 to fund the rest of the costs.

If you’d like to raise money for the funeral, you can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-gervase-to-have-his-final-send-off.